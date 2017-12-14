Election win and his decision to run for the PC Leadership listed as Highlights by Pictou East MLA Tim Houston

Pictou East MLA Tim Houston says that 2017 was a great year for him personally, and the area that he represents. Houston highlighted his win in the provincial election, where he won by a large margin and the passing of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness day through an opposition motion.

In particular, Houston says that his announcement of running for PC leadership was a key moment for him, as he has received a lot of support throughout the province. Houston says the idea came to him after winning his seat as MLA:

Already looking ahead to 2018, Houston says that looking through the new provincial budget will keep his busy next year, and he looks forward to serving the people of his riding and the province.