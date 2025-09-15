Elections Nova Scotia Raises Awareness on the Voter Registration Process on International Democracy Day

Elections Nova Scotia is marking today, International Democracy Day by raising awareness about the voter registration process.

ENS spokesperson Naomi Shelton say while there is no pending election or byelection, Nova Scotians may register to vote or update their electoral information at any time. Shelton says that way, you will be notified if an election or by-election has been called.

September is also Voter Registration Month in the province. Shelton says during the month it has a social media campaign on registering to vote. It is also working with community organizations in making presentations and setting up information booths.