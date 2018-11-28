Electoral Boundaries Commission Offers four Options for Re-drawing Nova Scotia’s Electoral Map

The province’s Electoral Boundaries Commission has filed its interim report. The 84-page document offers four alternatives for re-drawing the province’s electoral map.

One suggests 51 electoral districts with minor adjustments to the existing boundaries. The second proposes 55 districts including the four formerly protected electoral districts of Richmond, Argyle, Clare and Preston. The third proposes 55 electoral districts but 56 seats in the house, which would include the dual member electoral district of Inverness with one MLA to represent the geographic electoral district and one MLA to represent Acadian voters. The fourth suggests 56 electoral districts with the added riding of Cheticamp.

The commission will hold another round of public consultations that begins January 4th in Antigonish. The commission must recommend a single set of boundaries to the House of Assembly by April first, 2019.