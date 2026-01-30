Electoral Boundaries Commission Recommends Provincial riding of Inverness be Split in Two To Provide Effective Representation for the Acadian Region of Cheticamp and Area

A commission established to examine boundaries for a new provincial riding for the Cheticamp area has released its final report.

In its interim report last August, the commission presented three alternatives; keeping the status quo, with 55 electoral districts and two other proposed scenarios, each with 56 electoral districts.

For the final report, the commision’s terms of referernce mandated that only one set of boundaries be recommended.

Following the second round of public consultation, the commission is unanimously recommending a House of Assembly of 56 seats.

The commission suggests the current district of Inverness would be divided into two electoral districts; Cheticamp-Margarees-Pleasant Bay and Inverness-We’koqma’q.

The recommendation will now go before the House of Assembly for final approval.