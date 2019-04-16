Electoral Boundaries Commission recommends restoration of Richmond Electoral District but rejects Exceptional District for Cheticamp

The electoral Boundaries Commission made its recommendation.

The commission recommends a House of Assembly with 55 seats, up from the present 51, with the restoration of the Acadian electoral districts of Richmond, Argyle, and Clare, and the African Nova Scotian riding of Preston, as well as two additional seats for the Halifax Regional Municipality. A minority view was to recommend Cheticamp as an exceptional district but was voted down 5-4 by the nine commissioners.

Colin Dodds chair of the electoral boundaries commission, said they made other recommendations as well.

Dodds said they were due to present the recommendations on April 1 but had to ask for an extension. With the House of Assembly recessing, he said it won’t come before the legislature until the fall, noting it would likely have been the fall even without the extension. Dodds said the main recommendations are a package deal, noting he understands the province will either accept them or reject them.