Electoral Boundaries Commission to hold Consultations on New Cheticamp Riding This Week

A commission established to examine boundaries for a new provincial riding for the Cheticamp area will hold consultations this week.

The commission was created by the Nova Scotia Government in April.

Public consultations will be held on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion in Inverness and later in the day in Cheticamp from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Canton Culturel.

There will also be public consultations on Thursday, July 24th from noon until 2 p.m. at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre’s Shannon Studio.

To register or speak at the consultations, email ebc-cdce@novascotia.ca or call (902) 424-4494 Written statements can be submitted via email.