Electoral Boundaries Commission Begins Further Consultations in Antigonish

Friday night in Antigonish. The commission is seeking more input from Nova Scotians before presenting its final report in April. The Electoral Boundaries Commission starts its second round of consultations beginningFriday night in Antigonish. The commission is seeking more input from Nova Scotians before presenting its final report in April.

The meeting starts at 7 Friday night at the Claymore Inn. Commission vice-chair Angela Simmonds says it will invite voter feedback on its interim report, tabled in November.

There’s one other local meeting planned, on January 12th in Cheticamp. The commission has offered four alternatives for re-drawing the electoral map, including the re-establishment of the four formerly protected electoral districts of Richmond, Clare, Argyle and Preston. There’s also suggestions to alter the Inverness riding to represent Acadian voters, by creating a dual electoral district in Inverness or creating a separate Cheticamp constituency.