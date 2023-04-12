Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Established in Numerous locations in New Glasgow

A number of new electric vehicle chargers are up and running in Downtown New Glasgow. They can be found on Glasgow Street (across from the Farmer’s Market) and on the corner of Dalhousie and Archimedes Street (across from the Library).

Next Drive will be in New Glasgow on Thursday to offer electric vehicle test drives to community members at the Town Bell on Dalhousie Street. A ribbon cutting ceremony for the Town of New Glasgow’s new electric vehicle chargers will be held on the same day (also at the Town Bell) at 5:00 p.m. with remarks from Deputy Mayor Dawn Peters.