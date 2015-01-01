Elementary School Children at Paqtnkek Learn More about University Life with Mini U Pilot Project at St. FX

It’s a glimpse for some elementary school children on what it’s like to be at university.

Every Thursday for seven weeks in October and November, students at Paqtnkek Education Centre have been participating in a pilot project at St. FX called Mini U, organized by university Human Kinetics Professor Amanda Casey.

Casey says it was developed as result of interest from the school in Paqtnkek, encouragement from St. FX administration to develop more indigenous content in courses and interest from a number of university faculties.

Each day starts with a presentation for the 20 elementary students. Sessions include Earth Sciences, Business, Theatre, X-Oceans and Climate Change. That is followed by lunch in the Morrison Hall cafeteria and fun activities with human nutrition students about healthy food. The children are also given lacrosse lessons, and one-on-one tutoring by St. FX students