Eleven New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia; 51 Active Cases of the Virus

There are 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the province. That’s the identical number of new infections reported by Nova Scotia Health and Wellness officials on Sunday. All the new cases are in the Central Zone. Eight are connected to previously reported cases, three are under investigation. One of the new cases was detected on Saturday in a pilot rapid COVID-19 screening program for bar staff and patrons in downtown Halifax.

The number of active cases of the virus is now 51.

Atlantic Premiers are urging residents to limit travel in the next two weeks. Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador have announced they are leaving the Atlantic Bubble for two weeks. PEI Premier Dennis King says all non-essential travel to and from the Island will be suspended beginning at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. Effective Wednesday, anyone travelling to Newfoundland and Labrador from within the Atlantic Bubble must self-isolate for two weeks.