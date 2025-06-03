Eleven New Members to be Inducted into the Antigonish Highland Society’s Highland Games Hall of Fame

The Antigonish Highland Society has announced the induction of eleven new members to the Highland Games Hall of Fame. This class of inductees features three Highland dancers, one piper and seven men from athletic disciplines, including four builders.

From Highland dance, inductees include champions Brenda (MacAdam) Chisholm, Claire (Kiely) Champoux and Michelle (MacGillivray) Dobbin, all from Antigonish.

The lone piper inducted into the Hall this year is Pipe Major Jack MacIsaac. MacIsaac, a former MLA, led bands in Pictou County and competed in or attended the Antigonish Highland Games almost every year since the late 1950’s.

In the builders category, four new honorees from Antigonish will be welcomed to the hall. They include long time track and field organizer and advocate Ron Fraser; Leo MacDonald who for many years was chief steward of Heavy Events competitions; Bernie Chisholm who ran track and coached the Highland Society team; and Kevin Grant who has organized the 5-Mile Road Race since its inception in 1998 until just last year.

In athletics, inductees include heavy events specialists Greg Hadley and John Allan MacDonald, both of Antigonish, as well as long distance runner Dave MacLennan from Scotsburn, Pictou County.

The eleven new members of the Hall will be inducted at a ceremony on July 10th at the St. Joseph’s Lakeside Community Centre. Tickets will be available in the weeks prior to the ceremony.