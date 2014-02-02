Eleven New Public Housing Units Coming to Inverness County

The province has announced 11 new public housing units for Inverness County which will provide up to 32 people in the area a place to call home.

Inverness MLA and Finance Minister Allan MacMaster says the new public housing will go up at the Bellevue Apartments site in Grand Étang.

The new building will have three storeys with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units and the first floor will be fully accessible. Construction is set to start later this year with completion targeted for fall 2025.

MacMaster said the project started with a request for an elevator for the existing building to help with accessibility and it turned into the current project. He said it will be open to young families and anyone in need of affordable housing, noting it is as challenging to find affordable housing in his riding as it is everywhere else in the province.

The new housing units are part of the 222 units for the province announced in September.