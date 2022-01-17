Eligibility Expanded for COVID-19 Booster Shots in Nova Scotia

The province is expanding the eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots to include anyone 18 years of age or older.

Booster doses are given at least 168 days after the primary series. Those who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines or the one dose Janssen vaccine are still eligible to schedule a booster dose of mRNA vaccine.

More than 55,000 appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be added at clinics across Nova Scotia. These appointments will be available only to those 12 to 29 years of age at this time, and bookings begin today.

People aged 12 to 17 can only schedule a Pfizer vaccine for their first and second dose.

Pfizer appointments will reopen to those 30 and older after the 12 to 29 age group has the chance to book. Those 30 and older who have scheduled a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine appointment are encouraged to keep their appointment so they can receive their booster sooner and to reduce vaccine wastage.

You can book your appointment online at novascotia.ca/vaccination or by calling toll-free at 1-833-797-7772