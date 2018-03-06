Elimination of Elected English Language School Boards Concerns Some Local Parents

Minister Zach Churchill. Danielle Duggan, an Antigonish parent and concerned citizen, says she is particularly concerned about provisions to eliminate the province’s elected english language school boards. Duggan says there’s nothing in the legislation that enables local voice. Some local parents are questioning some of the reforms proposed for the education system. Bill 72 was introduced in the legislature last week by EducationMinister Zach Churchill. Danielle Duggan, an Antigonish parent and concerned citizen, says she is particularly concerned about provisions to eliminate the province’s elected english language school boards. Duggan says there’s nothing in the legislation that enables local voice.

Duggan says Antigonish area parents are in a unique position to speak on the importance of a local voice, citing discussions last year when several potential school closures were contemplated. Duggan says the elected board members were instrumental in helping to make the right decision, after local residents strongly advocated for retaining the schools.