Elton Songs coming to Miles MacDonald Performance Centre

Elton Songs, a tribute to Elton John, is coming to the Miles MacDonald Performance Centre at the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex in Guysborough for a performance on Friday, October 16.

The Miles MacDonald Performance Centre web site describes Elton Songs as a performance delivering the greatest Elton John songs of all time. Performer Pascal Tirapani, said the show will focus mainly on Elton John’s early work in the 70s, with era appropriate costumes, along with some 80s, 90s, and more current works.

Tirapani said they usually visit Nova Scotia once a year, adding he can’t wait for the show.