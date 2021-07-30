Emancipation Day Celebration Planned for Guysborough County on Sunday

Emancipation Day will be observed in the province on Sunday, August 1st which recognizes the anniversary of the abolishment of slavery across the British Empire.

The Slavery Abolition Act of 1833, which took effect on August 1st, 1834, legislated the official

end of the enslavement of about 800-thousand people of African descent throughout the British colonies.

However, slavery unofficially continued in some colonies beyond this date.

In Guysborough County, there’s an Emancipation Day celebration beginning with a flag raising ceremony Sunday morning at 11 at the Boylston Post Office. One of the organizers of the event, Guysborough District Councillor Mary Desmond says there’s a symbolic reason this location was chosen for the ceremony.

The ceremony includes raising the African Nova Scotian Flag, singing of the Black National Anthem, speeches by dignitaries, and a land acknowledgement and moment of silence for Indigenous Children. There will also be ceremonial drumming by African Nova Scotian youth and local singer/songwriter Steve Wright will perform his new song 39 Stripes.

At 12:30 at the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex there will be a Barbecue, Swimming and Children’s activities, an outdoor Emancipation Church Service at 3 and Drumming Tree Submissions at 4.

On August 15th at 3 p.m. there will be an outdoor Emancipation Gospel Concert at the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex.