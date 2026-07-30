Emancipation Day ceremony set for Guysborough

Emancipation Day 2026 is set for this Saturday. The event marks the day in 1834 that the Slavery Abolition Act came into effect across the British Empire.

The 5th annual emancipation celebration ceremony in Guysborough will begin with a flag raising ceremony at the municipal building, followed by a community event at the Chedabucto Lifestyle Centre, including a ceremony, barbeque, and other activities.

Municipality of the District of Guysbrough district 2 councilor Mary Desmond reflected on the importance of recognizing Emancipation Day. Desmond said the history of African Nova Scotians wasn’t acknowledged in schools or communities for many years, adding it’s just lately that history has been accepted and shared, which she said is important.

A full schedule of those events is expected later this week.