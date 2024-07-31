Emanicipation Day Celebration Planned for Thursday Morning in Guysborough

The Guysborough Emancipation Committee is hosting an Emancipation Day celebration Thursday morning at 11 a.m. at the Guysborough Waterfront.

Municipality of the District of Guysborough District 2 councillor Mary Desmond said the event will include a proclamation, special remarks from local politicians, youth drumming, the raising of the African Nova Scotia flag, youth performers, and Steve Wright will perform an original song, 39 stripes. A barbeque and refreshments will follow at the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex.

Desmond says African Nova Scotians History wasn’t taught in schools for years. Desmond said emancipation day celebrations educate, and the organizers want to share the values and resilience of African Nova Scotians.

Other events taking place later in the month include a church service at 7 p.m. at the Sunnyville Baptist Church on August 2, pin making and face painting at Kid’s First an noon on August 4, and a gospel concert on August 5 at 2 at the performing arts centre. Other events include bingo at the Lincolnville Hall on August 6 at 7 p.m., and a pair of fashion shows, one at the CLC in Guysborough at 6 on August 7, and another at the Shamrock Club in Canso at 6 p.m. on August 9. A senior’s tea is set for August 10 at the UBT Hall starting at 2 p.m..