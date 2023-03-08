Embrace Equity the Theme for International Women’s Week

Embrace Equity is the theme for the Year’s International Women’s Week, running March 6-11, with International Women’s Day set for today, March 8.

Moraig MacGillvray, youth program co-ordinator with the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre and Sexual Assault Services Association, said the theme is an important one to think about.

At 11:30 this morning, residents are invited to meet on the front steps of the Coady Institute to gather in honour of International Women’s day. People will then walk to Main Street for the annual standout between Church and College Streets between noon and 12:10, before meeting up again at the People’s Place Library.

For a full list of events for the day and week, visit the International Women’s Week Antigonish facebook page.