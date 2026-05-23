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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Brush Fire In Antigonish County Extinguished

May 23, 2026 | Local News

Antigonish County officials say a brush fire near Dunmore,  Antigonish County is now out.

The St. Andrew’s Fire Department was notified of multiple reports of smoke in the area of Highway 316 shortly before 4 pm Saturday, near the communities of Dunmore and St. Andrews. Initial callers reported seeing smoke; however, no flames were visible.

Fire crews investigated the reports and confirmed there is a fire off Highway 316.

A Department of Natural Resources (DNR) helicopter was also on the scene.  Firefighters from Pomquet also assisted  at the scene.

County officials reported after 9 Saturday night the fire is now out.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year