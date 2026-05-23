Brush Fire In Antigonish County Extinguished

Antigonish County officials say a brush fire near Dunmore, Antigonish County is now out.

The St. Andrew’s Fire Department was notified of multiple reports of smoke in the area of Highway 316 shortly before 4 pm Saturday, near the communities of Dunmore and St. Andrews. Initial callers reported seeing smoke; however, no flames were visible.

Fire crews investigated the reports and confirmed there is a fire off Highway 316.

A Department of Natural Resources (DNR) helicopter was also on the scene. Firefighters from Pomquet also assisted at the scene.

County officials reported after 9 Saturday night the fire is now out.