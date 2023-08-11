Emergency Department at Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso Closed this Weekend

The emergency department at Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso will be closed this weekend.

The department shut down at 7 o’clock Thursdayevening; it is set to re-open Monday morning at 8.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911.

For non-urgent care, call your family doctor or primary care provider.

For general health advice and information call 811, a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by registered nurses.

The provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.