Emergency Department at Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso is Closed until Thursday Morning

Nova Scotia Health officials say the emergency department at the Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso is closed until 7 Thursday morning.
Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911.
For non-urgent care, call your family doctor/primary care provider.
For general health advice and information, call 811, a service provided 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.
The Provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.