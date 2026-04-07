Emergency Department at Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso to begin its Temporary Closure Early

There has been a change on a temporary closure of the emergency department at the Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso.

The ED closed at 10 this morning, reopening on Thursday, April 23rd at 12 p.m. The start of the closure is earlier than planned, it was originally slated to begin Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.

During the closure there are several options available.

Virtual urgent care is available onsite on Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.; Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; and Thursday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Hours subject to change. Patient registration ends 30 minutes before closing.

Canso Medical Clinic is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; by appointment only. Call 902-366-2633 when the clinic is open to make an appointment.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911.

For non-urgent care, please call your family doctor/primary care provider.