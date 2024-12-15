Emergency Department at Gusyborough Memorial Hospital is closed, Reopens Monday Morning

The emergency department at Guysborough Memorial Hospital is closed today.
Nova Scotia Health says the department closed at 8 Sunday morning, it reopens at 7 am Monday.
Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911.
For non-urgent care, call your family doctor or visit a walk-in clinic.
For general health advice and information call 811, a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.
The Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.