Emergency Department at Guysborough Memorial Hospital Closed for Part of Today

The emergency department at Guysborough Memorial Hospital is temporarily closed today (Tuesday, Nov. 25) between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Virtual Urgent Care is available onsite between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Patient registration ends 30 minutes before closing.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911.

For non-urgent care, please call your family doctor/primary care provider.

For general health advice and information call 811, a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.

The provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.