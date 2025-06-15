Emergency Department at Guysborough Memorial Hospital Closed overnight

There is another Emergency Department closure at the Guysborough Memorial Hospital.
The department will close at 6 tonight, and reopens at 7 am Monday
Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911.
Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911.
For non-urgent care, please call your family doctor/primary care provider.
For general health advice and information call 811, a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.
The provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.