Emergency Department at Guysborough Memorial Hospital Temporarily Closed, Reopens Saturday morning

A temporary closure of the emergency department at the Guysborough Memorial Hospital has been extended.

Nova Scotia Health officials say it will now reopen Saturday morning at 7 a.m. It was originally scheduled resume operations Friday night at 7.

Virtual urgent care is available onsite daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hours subject to change. Patient registration ends 30 minutes before closing.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911.

For non-urgent care, please call your family doctor/primary care provider.

For general health advice and information call 811, which is a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.

The provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.