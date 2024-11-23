Emergency Department closure extended at Guysborough Memorial Hospital

The emergency department at the Guysborough Memorial Hospital will be temporarily closed until 7 Sunday morning. It was originally scheduled to reopen Saturday evening at 7, but has been extended. The closure began at 7 Saturday morning .

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911.

For non-urgent care call your family doctor/primary care provider.

For general health advice call 811, a service provided 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.

The provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.