Emergency Department At Guysborough Memorial Hospital to be Temporary closed until Friday Morning

The emergency department at Guysborough Memorial Hospital will be temporarily closed today and early Friday morning.

Nova Scotia Health says the closure will be from 6:30 this morning until 8 am Friday.

Virtual urgent care on-site hours are 8 am to 7 pm daily. Hours are subject to change.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911. For general health advice and information call 811, a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.

The Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167