Emergency Department at Guysborough Memorial Hospital to close today

Feb 28, 2026 | Local News

The Emergency Department at Guysborough Memorial Hospital will be closed from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. today, February 28.  Virtual Urgent Care is available during this closure.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911

. 

For non-urgent care, please call your family doctor/primary care provider.

For general health advice and information call 811, a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.

The provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167


