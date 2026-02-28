Emergency Department at Guysborough Memorial Hospital to close today

The Emergency Department at Guysborough Memorial Hospital will be closed from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. today, February 28. Virtual Urgent Care is available during this closure.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911

.

For non-urgent care, please call your family doctor/primary care provider.

For general health advice and information call 811, a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.

The provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167