Emergency Department at St. Anne Centre to close for a Week

The Emergency Department at St. Anne Centre in Arichat will be down for a week starting Saturday night. The Centre says the temporary closure which begins Saturday evening at 7 is because there’s no physician available.

It reopens Sunday, April 15th at 7 p.m.

If you require emergency services call 911 or go to the nearest open emergency department. For non-emergency advice from a registered nurse call 811. The provincial Mental Health Crisis Line operates 24/7 at 1-888-429-8167.