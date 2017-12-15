Emergency Department at Strait Richmond Hospital closed

There’s been an unexpected closure of the emergency department at the Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says the Emergency Department will be closed Friday at 8 a.m. It reopens Saturday morning at 8.

The closure is because there’s no physicians to cover the shift.

If you have an emergency, please call 911 or go to the nearest open emergency department. For non-emergency health advice from a registered nurse, please call 811. The provincial Mental Health Crisis Line operates 24/7 at 1-888-429-8167