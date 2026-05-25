Emergency Department Temporary Closure at Strait Richmond Hospital Extended to Wednesday

Nova Scotia Health officials say the Emergency Department at the Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston will remain closed until Wednesday at 8 a.m

The ED was scheduled to re-open on Tuesday.

Virtual Urgent Care will be available onsite from 8 am to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911. For general health advice and information call 811, a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.

The Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167/