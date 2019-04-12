Emergency Department at Strait Richmond Hospital to close Twice next Week

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) announced there will be a pair of closures at the emergency department of the Strait Richmond Hospital next week. The ER will close at 7 a.m. on Monday and reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday It will close again on Wednesday at 7 a.m. and reopen on Thursday at 8 a.m.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should is asked to call 911, particularly if experiencing unusual symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest tightness, abdominal pain, persistent headache or dizziness, or an injury requiring stitches or involving a broken bone.

For general health advice and information call 811, which is a service offered 24/7 by experienced registered nurses.

The provincial Mental Health Crisis Line can be reached at 1-888-429-8167.