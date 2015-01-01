Emergency Department at Strait Richmond Hospital to Reopen Thursday

Officials with Nova Scotia Health say the Emergency Department at the Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston will be closed today and reopens Thursday at 8 a.m.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911.

Anyone requiring non-urgent care should call their family doctor/primary care provider.

For general health advice and information, call 811, a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.

The provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.