Emergency Department Closure extended at Strait Richmond Hospital

The temporary emergency department closure at Strait Richmond Hospital that began at 7 a.m.

Wednesday is extended to 8 a.m. on Friday. It was previously announced the department would reopen Thursday but it will remain closed until Friday due to lack of physician coverage.

For non-urgent care, please call your family doctor or primary care provider or visit a clinic if there is one in your area.

For general health advice and information call 811, which is a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.

The provincial Mental Health Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.