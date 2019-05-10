Emergency Department Hours Limited at Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso

A lack of nursing coverage means a local hospital is changing the hours of operation for its Emergency Department.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority issued a release yesterday stating emergency hours at

Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as of Sunday. The release states the overnight closure is due to a lack of nursing coverage. The nursing shortage will also mean admission to the hospital’s six inpatient beds is temporarily suspended.

Brett MacDougall, executive director of operations with the NSHA’s eastern zone, said they have 6.3 funded RN positions at the hospital. Due to a combination of a retirement, applications to work elsewhere, and some illnesses, they are able to staff 2.3 positions. As for the inpatient beds, he said they will have to look at placing the patients at the hospital at other facilities, like Guysborough Memorial Hospital or St. Martha’s.

MacDougall called the changes temporary. He said the current postings for RN vacancies include a $10,000 sign on bonus and a $5,000 relocation allowance. They also reached out to a travel nurse company to try and secure RN resources.

About 90 per cent of the visits to the EMH ER over the last year took place in the daytime. MacDougall said they adjusted the temporary hours to match up with the highest traffic flow at the ER. He said they will continue to work on securing nursing resources for the hospital and explore all opportunities they can to bring the facility back to its current model.