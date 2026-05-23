Emergency Departments in Canso & Evanston on Extended Closures

The emergency department at the Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso is closed until Friday, June 5 at Noon. Virtual urgent care is available onsite Mondays & Tuesdays from 8 am to 6:45 pm, Wednesdays from 8 am to 2:30 pm, and Thursdays to Sundays from 8 am to 6:45 pm. Hours are subject to change, and patient registration ends 30 minutes before closing. The Urgent Treatment Clinic is available onsite Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31 from 9 to 5 by appointment only. The phone line opens at 8 am both days at 902-366-3268.

Canso Medical Clinic is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm by appointment only. Call 902-366-2633 when the clinic is open to make an appointment.

Strait Richmond Hospital emergency department is closed until Tuesday, May 26 at 8 am. Virtual urgent care is available onsite from 8 am to 3 pm Monday, May 25.

For non-urgent care, please call your family doctor/primary care provider. For general health advice and information call 811, which is a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses. The provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.