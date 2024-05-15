Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Emergency Departments Temporarily Closed at Strait Richmond and Guysborough Memorial Hospitals

May 15, 2024 | Local News

The Emergency Departments at the Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston and Guysborough Memorial Hospital are temporarily closed. The ED’s at both medical facilities shut down last night and will re-open Thursday at 8 am.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911.

For non-urgent care, call your family doctor/primary care provider.

For general health advice and information, call 811, a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.

The provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.


