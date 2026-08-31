Emergency Health Services asks for the Public’s Help in locating a Missing Primary Assessment and B-Kit in Antigonish

Emergency Health Services says an EHS primary assessment and b-kit were reported missing from a unit in Antigonish Sunday. It was last confirmed in the unit at the Antigonish station on Saturday at 12:29 p.m.

EHS officials, in a social media post, say the kits contain medication that could be harmful if handled or used by anyone other than a trained healthcare professional.

If you locate the kits, call EHS at 1-888-346-9999 or notify your local RCMP detachment or police department so the medications can be secured safely and returned.

If the drugs are ingested or injected, call 911 immediately.