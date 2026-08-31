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Emergency Health Services asks for the Public’s Help in locating a Missing Primary Assessment and B-Kit in Antigonish

Aug 31, 2026 | Local News

Emergency Health Services says an EHS primary assessment and b-kit were reported missing from a unit in Antigonish Sunday.  It was last confirmed in the unit at the Antigonish station on Saturday at 12:29 p.m.
EHS officials, in a social media post, say the kits contain medication that could be harmful if handled or used by anyone other than a trained healthcare professional.

EHS photo of the missing kits.

If you locate the kits, call EHS at 1-888-346-9999 or notify your local RCMP detachment or police department so the medications can be secured safely and returned.
If the drugs are ingested or injected, call 911 immediately.

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RCMP helping welcome university students back to Antigonish

Aug 27, 2026

With STFX University students returning to both classes and the area soon, Antigonish RCMP Staff Sgt. Kim Hillier said police will help welcome students back.     Hillier said RCMP will take part in an upcoming open house, offering tips on things like personal safety...

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.