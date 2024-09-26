Emergency Management Office Reminds Nova Scotians to be prepared for Hurricanes and other Extreme Weather Events

The province’s Emergency Management Office is reminding Nova Scotians to be ready for Hurricanes and extreme weather.

Emergency Management Minister John Lohr says we’re seeing more frequent and intense storms. He says the best time to prepare is before a hurricane or extreme weather event happens.

A hurricane’s strong winds and heavy rain can cause power outages, storm surges, flooding and property damage. Monitoring credible weather resources and staying informed about local forecasts can help minimize risks.

Among the ways you can get ready for storms and extreme weather is having an emergency kit with food, water, medications, important documents and supplies to last for several days. Also prepare your property by trimming trees, securing loose items and clearing gutters and storm drains. Other precautions include checking your home or business insurance coverage and making an emergency plan and practising it to be ready if an evacuation order is issued.