Emergency Management Office urges Public to Take Measures to Protect Themselves with the Approaching Storm

The Emergency Management Office is advising Nova Scotians to take steps now to protect themselves, their loved ones and their property in advance of the storm predicted to land tonight.

Environment Canada is forecasting heavy rain and strong winds starting Monday morning, particularly in parts of Cape Breton and the Halifax area. Some parts of northern Nova Scotia may see snow. These events may cause flooding, storm surges and power outages.

Storm preparation tips include having enough food and water on hand for 72 hours, monitoring local media outlets for updates, checking radio and flashlight batteries, making sure cell phones are charged and that vehicles have enough fuel.

The Town of Antigonish is also advising residents to be mindfull of lowlying areas prone to flooding such as the Creighton Lane parking lot and Columbus Field.

EMO is working with Environment Canada and partners on the approaching storm, gathering municipal information, identifying possible local risk areas and keeping in close touch with provincial and municipal emergency management officers and co-ordinators.