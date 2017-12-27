Emergency Room Closures announced over holidays

There will be multiple closures at local emergency departments over the coming days due to lack of physicians available to covers shifts.

Firstly, the emergency department at the Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital in Sheet Harbour is currently closed until 8:00 AM December 29th.

As well, the emergency department and collaborative emergency centre at the Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital will be closed on New Year’s Eve from 8:00 AM until 8:00 PM the same day.

Finally, in Arichat, the ER will be temporarily closed from 7:00 AM on December 31st until January 2nd at 7:00 AM.

Remember, those experiencing a medical emergency should always call 911.