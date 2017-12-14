Empire announces conversion of up to 25% of its Western Stores to FreshCo

Stellarton-based Empire Company has announced some changes in its grocery business. In releasing its second quarter results, the company announced that up to 25% of its 255 Safeway and Sobeys stores in Western Canada will be converted to its discount FreshCo banner over the next five years. Company CEO Michael Medline says it’s research and analysis suggests the West is fertile ground for “small box” discount and its FreshCo banner will resonate with consumers in Western Canada.

Empire lost $23.6 million in the second quarter ending November 4th as the company was hit with restructuring costs. During the same period last year, it posted $33.1 million profit.

Last month, Empire announced plans to cut 800 office jobs as it restructures, including 100 at its Sobeys head office in Stellarton.