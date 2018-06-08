Employees at Inverary Resort Explore Options following a Fire that Gutted Its Main Building

After a large fire destroyed the main building of the Inverary Resort on Baddeck Bay, employees are looking to bounce back.

Matt MacAulay, operations manager at the Inverary Resort, said the fire started around 2 a.m. Thursday

He said the fire departments came on site began fighting the fire. The resort ensured all employees and guests were out and at a safe distance. MacAulay said operators are regrouping and “looking forward as we speak”. He said it’s a big blow not only to the resort itself but the community at large.

As far as operations, MacAulay they were able to serve breakfast and coffee to the guests in their conference centre yesterday morning, adding they are operationally sound and taking a little to gather themselves and figure out what to do next.

The main building, which dates back to the 1800s included the restaurant, front desk, pub and some units. Because of this there are some logistic items they have to figure out over the next few days, but the majority of the guest rooms and the grounds, along with the conference facilities remain operational. He said they have a number of events they look forward to hosting this season.

He again thanked all of the firefighters as well as the brave employees and guests they had on site.

Victoria County RCMP were called to assist with traffic control at the fire. Police are assisting with the investigation and are working with the Nova Scotia Office of the Fire Marshal to determine the cause of the fire.