Employers being asked to support National Disability Employment Awareness Month by Displaying Purple and Blue Lights

Nova Scotia Works Career Connections is again recognizing National Disability Employment Awareness Month, or NDEAM, with the annual Light It UP for NDEAM campaign.

Anne MacGregor, the Nova Scotia Works Career Connections employer engagement specialist for Pictou County, said they are asking employers, organizations, and businesses in Pictou, Antigonish, and Guysborough counties, to display purple and blue lights for the campaign on October 19th.

Businesses and other interested groups are encouraged to reach out to their local Nova Scotia Works Career Connections offices for more information or with help in accessing lights.

You can also find information online at odenetwork.com