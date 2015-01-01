Employment Officer at Paqtnkek pleased with Recent Mining Essentials Pre-Employment Program Hosted in the Community

The Indigenous Employment Officer at the Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation Charmaine Jesty says she is very proud of those who graduated from a Mining Essentials Pre-Employment Program.

Six participants completed the program conducted by Signal Gold, the company proposing to develop a gold mine in Goldboro, Guysborough County in partnership with Paqtnkek. Jesty says those who enrolled in the program demonstrated a strong commitment. It began in late September, and wrapped up last week.

This is the first time this course was offered in Nova Scotia, Jesty is hopeful that when the program is offered again it will attract more interest.

Participants in the course came from Paqtnkek, Pictou Landing, We’koqma’q and Lennox Island, Prince Edward Island.