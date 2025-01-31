Enactus STFX, Gerald Schwartz School Of Business team up with IWK Foundation for a Case Competition

Enactus STFX is partnering with the IWK Foundation and the STFX Gerald Schwartz School of Business to present the IWK Foundation Case Competition set for February 8.

Nick Kennedy, president of Enactus STFX, described Enactus Canada as a network of over 100 post secondary education institutions using business initiatives to help foster social and environmental improvements.

Kennedy said it is part of a larger long-term project for Enactus STFX, with an end goal of writing a children`s novel. He said they are partnering with a publishing company and some STFX alumni, with the proceeds from the sales going to the IWK Foundation. The case competition is a kick off of the partnership with the IWK, with Kennedy adding the case competition also includes a book drive, with the books to go to the IWK children`s library.

There is an open invite to teams from universities across the Maritimes, as well as STFX students, with registration closing on February 1.