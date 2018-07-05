Encana files application to Abandon Deep Panuke Project; Public Hearing to be Scheduled

It’s another sign that the end of Deep Panuke offshore energy project is near. The National

Energy Board says it has received an application from Encana Corporation for leave to abandon the 175 kilometre long pipeline that connects its production platform west of Sable Island to the Maritimes and Northeast pipeline in Goldboro, Guysborough County.

Encana says Deep Panuke is reaching the state of declining natural gas production, and the company has begun plans for decommissioning and abandonment.

The company hasn’t set a date for ending production or starting decommissioning work but expects it will be between 2019 and 2021. Deep Panuke began producing gas in 2013.

Citing declining production, Exxon Mobil has also filed an application to abandon its production facilities including offshore near Sable Island and its Goldboro Gas Plant. Public hearings on both applications will be scheduled later.