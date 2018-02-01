Engage Antigonish Session Attracts Well over 100; Participants Committed to Make the Town a Better Place
Nearly 150 people filled St. Ninian Place last night for Engage Antigonish; an evening to discuss ways to improve life in the town of Antigonish. The event featured
Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher
round table facilitated discussions around a number of topics including improvements to active transportation, making the town more inclusive, and the relationship the town has with the county and St.FX.
Town Mayor, Laurie Boucher says that it was interesting to see what the priorities are from the people in attendance, which she says was a good dichotomy of the town. Boucher says she’s excited to see what the compiled data from the evening looks like:
Boucher says a follow up event will be held in the coming months to look at the data gathered, and figure out what the top priorities are for town residents.
CEO with Engage Nova Scotia, Danny Graham said after last evening’s engage session in Antigonish. Graham, who is from the area says that the comments and concerns he heard from residents was not surprising.
Graham says what did surprise him most about Engage Antigonish was the level of commitment people have to make the town a better place for everyone:
Graham says the next month or so will be busy for him and his team as they compile the data from the evening so it can be presented to town council. Graham says the treasure chest of information they have now will help shape the future of Antigonish for the better.